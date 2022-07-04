Benue Rejects Reintroduction Of Water Resources Bill, Says Ortom





Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has asked the federal government and the National Assembly to count Benue State out of the reintroduction of the Water Resources Bill.

He said the state will resist the fresh bid to pass the controversial bill, which the House of Representatives reintroduced last week.

Governor Ortom who made this known during the flag-off of the distribution of assorted improved seedlings to farmers across the 23 LGAs in Makurdi insisted that Benue will resist any evil agenda by the federal government to take over the river banks in the name of Water Resources Bill.

The governor emphasized that Benue citizens will not in any way allow the federal government to take control of its river banks in disguise of water bill to allow herdsman from Mali, Niger, Senegal and other African countries who are already terrorising farmers to come and occupy the Benue valley.

“I want to urge Benue indigenes to rise up and resist the re-introduction of water Resources Bill by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper