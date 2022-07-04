Blockchain: Federal Govt To Fast-track Healthy ICT Ecosystem For Emerging Technologies





The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim

(Pantami), has assured key industry players and indeed Nigerians of the

Federal Government’s commitment to create and enforce regulations that will Fast-track effective utilisation of Blockchain technology for the development of the Nigerian digital economy.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Hadiza Umar, noted that Prof. Pantami said this while delivering a keynote address on the Applications of Blockchain Technology for Intellectual Property (IP)

Enforcement at the American Business Council event, in partnership with the

United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Minister, who was represented by Dr Salihu Abdulkareem Arsh of the

National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), alluded to the fact that the theme of the event: “Blockchain for IP Enforcement; More than Crypto and NFT” is apt and timely especially at a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper