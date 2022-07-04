Dangote Cement’s Past Consumer Promo Winners Recount Gains





Past winners of the Dangote Cement consumer promo have commended the company’s management for the positive economic and social impact of the promo on their livelihoods and wellbeing.

Some of the winners, who spoke on the impact of the cars and millions of Naira won during the previous seasons, described the promo as a big relief and a crucial palliative that lessened the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which had then shut down the whole world.

More than 450 consumers had emerged either as instant millionaires or owners of brand new car prizes, while others won hundreds of tricycles among other attractive prizes during the Season one and Season two of the consumer promo.

The star winners across Nigeria who were presented with brand new saloon cars or one million naira as prizes, commended the cement manufacturing giant and its chairman, Aliko Dangote for transforming their lives for the better.

Some of the excited winners, who were contacted by telephone, recalled how…





Source: Leadership Newspaper