Hajj: 2,265 Stranded Niger Intending Pilgrims Lament Plight





Over 2,265 Niger State intending pilgrims who are now to be airlifted from Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja instead of Minna International Airport as earlier scheduled have decried the way their affairs were being handled by the authorities.

LEADERSHIP reports that the intending pilgrims have been stranded at the Tundun Fulani Hajj Camp in Bosso local government area of the state for days awaiting airlift from Minna airport.

Some of the intending pilgrims who spoke to LEADERSHIP expressed reservation over the treatment they have received so far and blamed the situation on clumsy flight allocation to the state.

The pilgrims who were apparently agitated said they were not properly informed about the true position of the flight and lamented that none of the pilgrims were airlifted two days to the closure of Jeddah airport in Saudi Arabia.

The executive secretary of the state pilgrims' welfare board, Umar Makun Lapai confirmed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper