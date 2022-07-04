HYPPADEC, Group Plan Rescue Centre For Niger IDPs





Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HPPADC) and the New Approach Humanitarian Aid Support have established a collaboration to build rescue village for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Niger State.

The rescue village is to be sited in Shiroro local government area of Niger State where New Approach Humanitarian Aid Support donated relief items and 250 tents for the IDPs.

Managing director of the commission Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa said the collaboration was unique and the rescue village sited at Kuta the headquarters of the local government.

Yelwa spoke at the presentation of relief materials for victims recently displace as a result of disaster recently even as the proposed rescue village will provide 10 to 20 tents per location in areas covered by the commission.

Yelwa therefore commended the New Approach International for its mission aimed at providing succour adding that this is the first of its kind in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Source: Leadership Newspaper