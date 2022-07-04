LEADERSHIP’s Akwaja, 19 Other Journalists Selected For MTN-MIP Fellowship





LEADERSHIP newspaper’s Technology Editor, Mr. Chima Akwaja, and 19 other journalists from across the country have been selected for the maiden Media Innovation Programme by MTN Nigeria in partnership with the School of Media and Communications at the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

Akwaja was selected for his deep understanding and reportage of Nigeria’s telecom, IT, fintech, business and economy sectors, where he has made a mark with major exclusives, breaking news, and incisive and carefully researched feature articles.

The six-month fully-funded Fellowship is for innovative storytellers and media leaders that will equip Akwaja and the 19 other journalists with new skills needed to function in the rapidly changing media world.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme began on May 23, 2022 and will run until October 28, 2022.

The MTN-MIP Fellows were selected from across the print, broadcast, online and new media.

Besides Akwaja, other…





Source: Leadership Newspaper