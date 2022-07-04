Money Laundering: ICPC Calls For Self-regulation By Estate Developers





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has urged the leadership of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to self-regulate its members as part of measures to prevent being used for money laundering and illicit financial flows (IFFs).

The ICPC chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, gave the advice in his goodwill message at the 13th annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the association held in Enugu State.

Prof. Owasanoye, who was represented by the Commission’s director of Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management, Adedayo Kayode, urged the leadership of REDAN to introduce the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) principles for its clients to avoid serving as conduit for money launderers and IFFs offenders.

He said, “It is my position that self-regulation is a way out of this quagmire for the association. REDAN should consciously draw up programmers to build capacity of its members on modern trends in construction and also hold…





Source: Leadership Newspaper