Osun Poll: Vote Buying, Rigging Won’t Save APC, Oyetola – PDP Group





The PDP New Generation Youth and Women Campaign Council for Osun State governorship election has said that no amount of vote-buying and rigging will stop the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, from winning the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

A statement by the chairman of the youth and women campaign council constituted by a political support group, PDP New Generation, Dare Akinniyi, on Monday, said Adeleke will emerge victorious against all odds in order to change the Osun State narrative.

“On July 16th, the people of Osun will vote in their hundreds of thousands for Ademola Adeleke, the candidate who is the people’s choice and the most popular. No amount of voting suppression through intimidation by the APC and the present government can rescue them.

“It is over for the APC, as evidenced by his popularity and acceptance by local government officials, even in the APC candidate’s strongholds. We are confident that Ademola Adeleke, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper