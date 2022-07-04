Police Deny Attack On Abuja Church 





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that there was no any attack on a Catholic Church in Garki area of Abuja on Sunday.

Dispelling the rumour of the attack, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, gave details about a man who caused panic in the church, saying the main object of suspicion was his dressing and the manner in which he drove into the church premises.

According to her, “a middle-aged man was accosted by some of the worshipers after the mass, while the men’s fellowship was holding a meeting. The main object of suspicion was his dressing and the manner in which he drove in. Preliminary investigation however shows he had just returned to the country and had come into the barracks to seek an old friend whose address he cannot clearly remember.

“The church was not attacked, no arm or prohibited item was recovered in his possession except for a face cap customized “Police “ which is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper