Senate Invites PTDF For Not Compensating NCAC Despite N2bn Provision





Senate Public Account Committee (SPAC) has summoned Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) over demolition of the ongoing construction site of National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC) in Kaduna and for not compensating NCAC despite the provision of N2 billion for that purpose.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Mathew Urhogbide said the invitation followed a query of the auditor-general of the federation in 2017 report.

The auditor-general had asked the NCAC to explain the N44 million earmarked for the construction of their office in Kaduna.

But, the director-general of the agency, Segun Runsewe, while responding to the query said that the money was judiciously spent by the agency for the construction of their office in Kaduna, but that the site was demolished by PTDF for the construction of their training school.

He explained that the Kaduna State government which gave the land to the agency gave the same to PTDF and arrangement was made for compensation after the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper