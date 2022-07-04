Ukraine War: Despite ASUU Strike, Federal Govt To Enrol Returnee Students Into Nigerian Varsities 





The Federal Government has indicated its readiness to facilitate admission of Nigerian students, who were displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine, into Nigerian tertiary institutions in order to continue their studies.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fransisca Omayuli, in an effort to give the displaced students a chance to return to their academic pursuits.

The statement said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine following the conflict in that country, that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various Nigerian tertiary institutions, to enable them continue their studies.

“In this connection, Interested students should visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before…





Source: Leadership Newspaper