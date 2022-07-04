Union Bank To Reward Customers With N55m





Union Bank has announced the return of the Save & Win Promo, its flagship campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers with cash rewards and other gift items worth over N55 million.

Following a successful first season, this second edition of the nationwide campaign which coincides with the Bank’s 105th anniversary will benefit more customers to appreciate them for their support and loyalty over the years.

Speaking on the reason for the campaign’s rerun, Union Bank’s head, Retail Banking & Digital, Lola Cardoso, said: “Union Bank is excited for the return of our Save & Win promo.

“This campaign is another opportunity to give back to our customers in a way that matters while promoting the savings culture among Nigerians. As we celebrate our 105th anniversary, we remain committed to delivering products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

The promo, which will run from June to December 2022, is open to new and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper