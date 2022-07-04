Why Peter Obi Rejected 2 Plots Of Land Offered Him As Anambra Gov In 2007





The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, once rejected two plots of land offered to him at Hill View Estate, Nkwelle-Ezenaka, while he held sway as governor of Anambra State in 2007.

The plots of land were offered to Obi by the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation under the leadership of Mike Nwafor as the agency’s managing director.

However, a viral letter personally written by former Governor Obi, dated May 8, 2007, and addressed to Nwafor, indicated that Obi turned down the offer.

In the letter, titled, ‘Allocation of Two Plots of Land: Plot 29/L255 And Plot 29/L254’, sighted by LEADERSHIP, Obi said that he became a governor by the grace of God, hence he believed that it was wrong to benefit from that.

The letter reads: “I write to acknowledge receipt of your letters of 07/5/07 and 13/02/07 with the reference numbers of EDA 19/Vol. IV and EDA 40/Vol/1, conveying the allocation of two plots of land – Plot 29/L255 and Plot 29/L254 –…





Source: Leadership Newspaper