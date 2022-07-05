Ebonyi PDP Suspends Chairman Over Alleged Misconduct





The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State yesterday suspended its state chairman, Mr Tochukwu Okorie over alleged diversion of the party’s funds and other misconducts.

Briefing journalists after the State Working Committee meeting held at the party secretariat along Enugu-Abakaliki Express Road, the state deputy chairman, Mr Ifeanyi Nworie said that the suspension of the state chairman was in the best interest of the party.

Nworie noted that members of the state working committee deliberated on some of the issues affecting the party adding that part of the issues deliberated on was the activities of Mr Okorie and his conduct.

He expressed regret that the state chairman has not called for a meeting of the party for four months in line with the party’s constitution.

He also accused the state chairman of falsifying the signature of the state treasurer, who is a signatory to the account using one of his cronies to pull the sum of N55…





Source: Leadership Newspaper