FCT Minister Commends College Of Education For High Standard





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello has commended the management staff and students of the College of Education, Zuba, for maintaining a high educational standard, saying the quality of the output of the institution has been acknowledged nationwide.

The minister who made the remarks when he paid an inspection visit to the permanent site of the institution. He commended the quality and scope of infrastructural development at the institution.

In a statement that was issued by his chief press secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister was led on the tour around the campus by Provost of the College, Dr. Muhammad Gambo Hamza, and other principal officers.

The minister commended Dr Gambo Hamza for his untiring efforts in ensuring that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) provided a large percentage of the infrastructure at the College.

“All the projects by TETFUND were pursued, and granted due to the singular efforts of the provost. It is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper