Federal Govt Replies US Senators On Alleged Persecution Of Christians In Nigeria





The federal government has condemned the call by five United States Republican Senators asking for the re-designation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ because of the alleged persecution of Christians.

The senators, who made the call in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also alleged violation of freedom of Christians’ rights to practice their religion in Nigeria.

Responding to the allegation in an interview on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the call was based on false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country.

He said, “You will recall that only few months ago, Nigeria was taken out of the list of countries of particular concern because it was proven that there is no iota of truth in the allegation that Christians or any religion was being persecuted or people were not allowed to practice religion of their choice.

“We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper