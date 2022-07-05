JUST-IN: APC Zonal Leader Defects To PDP 





The leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ibadan Zone, Oyo State, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, has led hundreds of APC members to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The event, which took place at IMG school, Eleta, also signalled the defection of prominent APC stakeholders like Alhaji Abass Najeemdeen Gbayawu, Alhaji Bolaji Akinyemi Kosigiri, Engr Kayode Arowolo, and Barrister Rotimi Okeowo, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the defecting leaders, Prince Olumuyiwa Akinbiyi noted that they were dissatisfied with the manipulations of APC congress and primary elections by a cabal which allegedly hijacked the APC in the state.

According to him, they were leaving the APC with majority of its members in the local government to support the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The decampees were received on behalf of Governor Makinde by Chief Bayo Lawal, the director-general for Seyi Makinde Gubernatorial Campaign, and the chairman of Ibadan South-East local government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper