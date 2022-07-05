N130m Fraud: Court Threatens To Revoke Alleged Fraudsters’ Bail





Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos has threatened to order the arrest of two alleged fraud suspects, Seun Awosanya and Amaechi Osita for refusing to appear before her for their trial on an alleged N130 million fraud.

Justice Awogboro, who dangled the axe at the resumed hearing of the fraud charges brought against the two defendants by the police, also threatened to revoke their bail if they fail to appear in the next adjourned date.

The defendants were arraigned before the court by the men of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) sometime in 2016, on a two-count charge of alleged conspiracy and fraudulent conversion of the sum of N130 million belonging to a company, Logic Vantage and Trust Limited to personal use.

The police, in the charge, marked FHC/L/c/2016, alleged that the defendants committed the offences sometime in March 2015, with one Okoli Chigozie Kingsley, who is said to be at large, and a firm, Osymaco Investment Limited, belonging to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper