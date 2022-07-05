N3.3bn Fraud: Absence Of Judge Stalls Fayose’s Trial





The ongoing trial of a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose before the Federal High Court Lagos was yesterday stalled due to the absence of the trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, who was said to be attending a conference outside the state.

Fayose, who was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited over an alleged N3.3 billion fraud, was also absent from the court.

The court registrar, however, told journalists that a new trial date would be agreed on by lawyers in the matter in due course.

The former governor was first arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun on October 22, 2018, before he was re-arraigned before Justice Aneke on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from the former judge, due to a petition written by the EFCC against the judge.

He is now facing an 11-count charge, in which the EFCC alleged that Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele, who is also standing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper