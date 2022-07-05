Nigeria’s Women Football Lacks Professionalism, Transparency – Zira





Former chairman of Nigeria Women Football League side, Adamawa Queens, Emmanuel Zira, says the development of women football in Nigeria has dwindled.

Zira who was reacting to the recent statement credited the chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, claiming that Nigeria’s women football has witnessed developmental changes, saying the managers of the country’s women football have chosen to engage in unnecessary media razzmatazz with nothing on ground to show.

The Adamawa State born football administrator identified lack of professionalism and transparency as factors militating against the development of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), saying both the league and other aspects of the game have lost their value.

“Without any form of sentiment, women football in Nigeria has dwindled so much. I don’t really know why the administrators are just engaging in media hype which does no one any good.

“The entire stakeholders are watching and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper