Nollywood Stars Laud Olu Jacobs Ahead Of 80th Birthday





Stakeholders and practitioners in the movie industry have felicitated and praised the iconic thespian, Olu Jacobs, ahead of his 80th birthday anniversary

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, who responded to a post by the celebrant’s wife, Joke Silva, about her husband’s 80th birthday slated for Monday, July 11, posted on his Instagram, thanking God for a legacy which Jacobs has bequeathed the film industry.

“I felicitate with the Jacobs on the 80th birthday celebration of a veteran with enduring legacies,” says Salami.

Prince Jide Kosoko also celebrated the veteran, saying ‘Happy Birthday Sir Olu Jacobs.’

Joke Silva, on Monday had shared a throwback picture of her husband and captioned the photo, “Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is? #80th birthday loading.”

Following her post, different Nollywood stars pouted out commendations and eulogised the veteran, who started his acting career abroad starring in ritish drama series and movies before returning to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper