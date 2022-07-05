You’re A Worthy Ambassador Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells Outgoing OPEC Sec-Gen Barkindo





President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja expressed the nation’s gratitude to the outgoing Secretary-General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, describing him as a worthy ambassador of the country.

Receiving Barkindo at State House, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said posterity will remember him kindly for making the nation and himself proud during his six years of meritorious service at the helm of affairs as the 4th OPEC Secretary-General from Nigeria.

The President directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to mobilise the oil and gas industry to organise a befitting welcome reception in honour of Barkindo.

‘‘You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country. We are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind.

‘‘Your time in charge of the affairs…





Source: Leadership Newspaper