APC Asks For ‘Extra Time’ To Tackle Security Challenges





After grappling for the past seven years to fulfill one of its campaign promises, which is tackling insecurity head on, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is banking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor to continue with the herculean task in 2023.

Accordingly, the governing party is planning to implicitly ask for more time to fulfill its campaign promise by reintroducing the issue of security in its campaign for the 2023 general election.

National vice chairman of the party (North West), Mallam Salihu Lukman, who disclosed this yesterday, said the issue of security will be the front banner in its agenda for the 2023 general election and beyond.

Lukman stated this when he led zonal officials in the North West geopolitical zone to meet with the party leader in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and other party stakeholders in the state.

The meeting, according to a statement he personally signed, is in continuation of the party’s fact-finding…





Source: Leadership Newspaper