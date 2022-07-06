BREAKING: Kuje Custodial Centre Under Bomb Attack





Unknown persons have attacked the Kuje Maximum Security Custodial Centre with bombs on Tuesday night.

Sources said there were ongoing shootings and sounds of explosion around the facility, located at an area called Shetuko in Kuje Area Council of Abuja.

As at the time of this report, the actual cause of the attack was not ascertained but sources close to the scene said it might be a terrorist attack.

When contacted for confirmation, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 7 Abuja, Aliyu Ndatsu, told LEADERSHIP that he was already talking to the people on ground and will brief our correspondent thereafter.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper