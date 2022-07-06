Court Jails Housekeeper For Life For Defiling Boss’ Daughters





Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced a housekeeper, Bright Izuchukwu to double life imprisonment for defiling two minors.

Soladoye sentenced Izuchukwu to two terms of life imprisonment for raping the two girls, ages six and seven and who are daughters of his boss.

The Lagos State government had arraigned the convict before the Court on a two-count charge bordering on defilement.

The state prosecutor, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke had told the court, during the trial, that the convict committed the offence sometime between 2017 and 2018 in the Festac area of Lagos.

Adegoke had also informed the judge that the convict unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the two survivors while their parents were not in the house.

The lawyer had insisted that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

Source: Leadership Newspaper