How ISWAP Attacked Kuje Correctional Center





Dare-devil gunmen of the dreaded ISWAP terrorist group, on Tuesday night, around 10pm, laid siege to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje area of Abuja, attacking the facility with explosive devices and sophisticated assault weapons.

The gunmen numbering about 300 according to eyewitnesses, rode motorcycles invading multiple military and police checkpoints in the city to successfully overpower a garrison of the Nigeria Army personnel and a contingent of Police formation who were deployed to provide perimeter security for the facility which holds high profile convicts and dangerous criminals awaiting trial.

Residents of the sleepy town raised alarm around 10:20pm Tuesday night when they started hearing gunshots and explosions that shook windows and curtails blinds. They scampered for safety and fled for their lives in the attack that many initially thought was targeted at residents of Elrufai Estate in Kuje.

NSCDC officer killed in defence of facility

The attackers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper