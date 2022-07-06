JUST-IN: Attackers Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Behind Kuje Prison Attack – Gumi’s Aide 





The lead negotiator for the release of the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train passengers, Malam Tukur Mamu, has revealed that the same group which launched the March 28 attack on the Kaduna-bound train, was responsible for the attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald newspapers based in Kaduna and Dan Iya of Fika Emirate of Yobe State, said the terrorist group had hinted him on the attack on the custodial facility and others, which he subsequently passed the information to the Nigeria’s security agencies but they didn’t act.

LEADERSHIP recalls that after the Ansaru terrorists had released the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) and a pregnant passenger of the train, Mamu led negotiations for the release of the third batch of the kidnap victims comprising 11 passengers few weeks ago.

Since then, he has consistently raised the alarm on the deplorable condition of the remaining hostages,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper