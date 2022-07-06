NNPP, Labour Alliance Dead – Okupe





The chances of an alliance between former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, seem impossible contrary to what many had expected.

Obi emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party while Kwankwaso is the flagbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Contrary to the expectations of many, a chieftain of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, yesterday declared that there would be no alliance between the duo.

“That discussion, or those discussions about a merger, alliance and all that were led by me from our side; it is dead – dead and buried,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“It is not Mr Peter Obi; the Labour Party and its presidential candidate have long since withdrawn from that conversation and it was NNPP that continued to try to benefit from the traction of the popularity of Obi. Out of maturity, I decided that we will not take them on media-wise, so we kept quiet, but they kept going…





Source: Leadership Newspaper