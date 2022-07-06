Peter Obi Is A Scam, He Lies All The Time – Asari Dokubo





Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor would not emerge president in 2023.

He challenged Obi to show his track record in changing the fortunes of Anambra State in terms of infrastructural development as governor, rather than claiming he saved money.

He stated that Obi invested the state’s money in his personal businesses while claiming he saved the money in the bank.

Dokubo also said Peter Obi is a scammer and liar, adding he did not hold local government elections for seven years in Anambra.

“Where did the local government funds go to? Go to Anambra all the Local Government Secretariats destroyed, and closed down. The incumbent governor is trying to revive them,” Dokubo said.

He also said the trending letter that Peter Obi, once rejected two plots of land offered to him at Hill View Estate, Nkwelle-Ezenaka, while he held sway as governor of Anambra State in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper