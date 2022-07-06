Prison Attack: Buhari Expresses Disappointment With Intelligence System 





President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday visited the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of FCT, which was attacked by terrorists, spending about 30 minutes there.

Soon after he arrived, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore, and the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, showing him the bombed-out section used to access first, and the records office which was set on fire, adding that the invaders thereafter launched an attack on all cells in which Boko Haram terrorists were held.

The President was apprised that, at the end of it, none of the 63 terrorists are accounted for, but it was emphasized that records are not lost because they have been backed up.

President Buhari, who, like most Nigerians was shocked by both the scale and audacity of the attack queried: “How did the defences at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper