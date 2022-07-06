The Raging Impasse In Imo APC





In spite of two Supreme Court judgments on All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Imo State, peace has remained elusive for the party. The two major factions and contenders entangled in the squabble are still laying claim to the state party executive.

While the Hon Daniel Nwafor led-exco is loyal to the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma installed the MacDonald Ebere led exco.

In 2019, when the Nwafor-led executive was dissolved to give way for a caretaker committee under Prince Marcon Nlemigbo, the rumpus in the party has far from abated.

LEADERSHIP discovered that even when it was assumed that the recent Supreme Court Judgments had put the matter to rest, a fresh crisis emerged as the state exco led by Dr. MacDonald Ebere and that of Nwafor, laid claim to the leadership in the state based on the judgment.

After challenging his sack at the appellate court and going ahead to win the cases at the Appeal Court before…





Source: Leadership Newspaper