Buhari, OPEC, World Leaders, Others Mourn Barkindo





President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside eminent personalities in Nigeria and has expressed shock over the sudden death of the secretary-general of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo.

Buhari said Nigeria has lost a huge national asset with Barkindo’s death.

In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari paid glowing tribute to the remarkable gentleman and enormous national asset, who from his youthful days worked meritoriously in the service of the nation in various national and international capacities, and never stopped being a beacon of light to the country he loved until his last breath. Barkindo died at about 11pm Tuesday Barkindo was among other top and eminent personalities that delivered speeches at the ongoing 21st Nigeria’s Oil and Gas conference in Abuja. His speech earned him a standing ovation.

Unfortunately, the technocrat died of heart attack hours after he was hostes by President Muhammadu Buhari at the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper