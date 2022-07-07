Court Jails Cleric For Life For Defiling Neighbour’s Daughter





Justice Ramon Oshodi of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, has convicted and sentenced a 50-year-old Islamic Cleric, Isa Mustapha, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter.

Justice Oshodi sent Mustapha to jail for the rest of his life after he held that the prosecution had successfully proven the ingredients of defilement against the convict.

The Lagos State government has arraigned the Cleric before the court on a one-count charge of defilement contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

During the trial, the prosecution presented four witnesses and tendered four exhibits while the convict testified in his own defence.

In his judgment, the judge held that, “In defilement, consent of the survivor is immaterial as a child cannot give consent. I believe the evidence of the survivor’s father when he said she was eight years old when the incident happened.

“The prosecution has successfully proved…





Source: Leadership Newspaper