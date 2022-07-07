Diaspora Students To Offer Scholarship To 111 Nigerians





Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (ANSE), an umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying in European countries and Turkey in extension, is set to offer scholarships to about 111 Nigerian students.

ANSE president, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad disclosed this while briefing the press in Abuja, yesterday. He said the scholarship will cover three persons in each states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the students to study in Turkey.

Muhammad said, “After due consultations, I would like to announce that ANSE under my leadership, will begin by offering 3 scholarships each to the 36 states of Nigeria including the FCT for students to study in Turkey. These scholarships will be channeled through various ministries of education and scholarship boards.

“A few slots will also be offered to various stakeholders, and there will be more to come. We wish to also inform Nigerians wishing to study abroad that we will come up with a programme where they can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper