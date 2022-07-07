Flooding: Bayelsa Govt To Relocate Submerged School





Bayelsa State government has ordered the relocation of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Kaiama community in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area over its susceptible nature to perennial flooding which often results in damage of facility and equipment in the school.

The decision to relocate the school is due to the viral picture being circulated on social media about its dilapidated nature and calls for the state government to intervene.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Hon. Ayiba Duba, who responded in a statement in Yenagoa, said though the state government is not unaware of the state of the school and others due to flooding, Governor Douye Diri has directed that the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Kaiama be relocated to a new site and provided with new facilities.

Duba also stated that the State commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah has embarked on on-the-spot assessment of the school and others, ”For the avoidance of doubt, government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper