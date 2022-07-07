Gov Sanwo-Olu Suspends Lagos Abortion Guidelines





The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the suspension of the state’s guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy.

The release of the state guidelines on abortion on June 28 had generated lots of heated debates and controversies, with religious bodies calling for its withdrawal.

But the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, noted that the guidelines had generated immense public interest which necessitated escalating it to the governor.

He said that the governor advised further sensitisation of the public and key stakeholders to ensure a clearer understanding of the objectives of the guidelines.

Abayomi said, “To this end, we are suspending the implementation of these guidelines in the meantime for the Executive Council to deliberate on this matter and ensure adequate public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement to reach a consensus required for a successful guideline development.”

According to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper