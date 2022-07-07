Group Tasks Buhari, Umana On NDDC Board Inauguration  





With the appointment of Obong Umana Okon Umana, technocrat and financial expert, as the new Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the Niger Delta Elders’ Forum (NDEF), has re-emphasised that “it is now apposite to state that it is time to right the wrongs done to the region in the past three years of Godswill Akpabio’s tenure by inaugurating the substantive Board of the NDDC, an action that will be in compliance with the law setting up the Commission, the NDDC Act.”

In a statement by its National President, Chief Tonye Ogbogbula, the group which also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for “appointing this distinguished Niger Delta patriot to the exalted position,” reminded President Buhari, Umana, and the Federal Government of what it described as “three years of the inglorious tenure of Chief Godswill Akpabio that practically blighted the entire region,” and thereby aligned with “authentic stakeholders who have consistently demanded that the NDDC Act should be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper