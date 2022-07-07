Jailbreak: Nigeria Removed From List Of Countries Eligible For Turkish e-Visa





Nigerian visa applicants to the Republic of Turkey have been barred from accessing the e-visa provisions but have instead been advised to apply via any Turkish Consulate.

LEADERSHIP gathered on Thursday from prospective applicants about the sudden change without prior notice or communication from the Turkish Mission in Nigeria.

But it appears the decision was taken following the incessant terrorist attacks in Nigeria and the high security alert that followed the attacks on the Kuje Custodial Center in Abuja on Tuesday, where some terrorist elements were among those released from the centre.

Apparently one of the effected Nigerians in a viral message said, “Just putting this out there. Someone out there with a Schengen /UK/US visa might be booking a ticket to Turkey right now thinking they will apply for a visa electronically. DONOT. Turkey decided to delist Nigerians from the e-visa list yesterday evening. With no prior warning/ communication. They clearly don’t rate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper