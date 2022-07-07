JUST-IN: Gunmen Attack Pastor, Kill His 2 Sons, Kidnap Daughter In Adamawa





Gunmen have shot a pastor, gunned down his two sons and kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter in Adamawa State.

The sons died while the pastor is said to be fighting for survival in the hospital.

It was learnt that the ferocious gunmen stormed the residence of Reverend Daniel Umaru of the ‘Eklesiya Yan’uwa A Nigeria’ (EYN); also known as Church of the Brethren, at Njairi, Mubi local government area of the State and carried out the attack.

The assailants invaded the pastor’s residence in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire on him and his two sons, killing the duo instantly.

“We heard terrifying gunshots from Reverend Umaru’s house around 2:00am on Wednesday. The neighbourhood was rattled, we had to find where to hide.

“It felt like another round of Boko Haram invasion; we had no idea if we’ll be alive or we’ll be taken hostage before dawn.

“About now, the pastor is receiving medication at the Mubi General Hospital, while his traumatised wife is on life support at the same…





Source: Leadership Newspaper