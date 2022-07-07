JUST-IN: NAF Air Strikes Kill 42 Terrorists In Katsina





Airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on July 5, 2022 killed 42 terrorists near Zakka and Umadan villages in Safana local government area of Katsina State.

According to military sources, a NAF aircraft while on an air recce mission, received intelligence of the sighting of terrorists between Zakka and Umadan villages.

This is as the terrorists had earlier overwhelmed the police outpost at Zakka village after overrunning the police outstation at Dutsenma and shooting the Police Area Commander dead.

The Terrorists had on the same day attacked Presidential Convoy in the state.

A Senior Airforce officer said the NAF aircraft thus proceeded to the location and after thorough scan of the area, the terrorists were eventually detected at a village about 7.1km West of Safana town and further west of Yartuda village.

He added that some locals were also sighted fleeing the village as the terrorists had ransacked and taken some of the locals as hostages…





Source: Leadership Newspaper