JUST-IN: Troops Kill Terrorist Commanders, Others In Borno





Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in continuation of a subsidiary operation Desert Sanity, have neutralised top Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters including their top commanders in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army on its official social media handle said the feat was recorded on Thursday, July 7, 2022 along Dikwa-Gamboru highway in the State.

The troops also captured several weapons and ammunitions from the terrorists.

The Nigerian Army headquarters wrote: “Operation Desert Sanity records another success today 7 July 2022 as troops neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists including top commanders during an aggressive clearance operation around Dikwa-Gamboru highway in Borno State.

“Several weapons and ammunition were captured.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper