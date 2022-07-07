Kuje Prison Attack Symptomatic Of Security Failure, Insider Conspiracy – Lawan





President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre by terrorists speaks volumes about the failure of the country’s security architecture.

Lawan stated this on Thursday when he led a delegation of the leadership of the Senate to assess the level of damage on the correctional facility by insurgents.

Lawmakers on the Senate delegation, which also had some members of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, were conducted around the facility by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa.

According to the Senate President, an attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, could only have been possible with the collaboration of insiders within the nation’s correctional system.

He faulted the Nigerian Correctional Service for not providing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the Kuje correctional facility and others across the…







Source: Leadership Newspaper