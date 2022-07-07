Neither Kwankwaso Nor Obi…





Although Engineer Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and Mr Peter Obi have varying sectional and ethno-religious backgrounds with the former being a Northern Muslim and Hausa-Fulani and the latter a Southern Christian and Igbo, the two politicians still have some common identities which have continued to define their political attitudes and aspirations. Kwankwaso and Obi are former governors of Anambra and Kano States respectively, who have consistently been forward-looking and fully dogged in the struggle for the actualization of their political dreams.

The two are already giant political figures whose eyes are on the presidency, because, by their own calculations, that is the only position that remains for them to occupy. They, moreover, have a history of contest as while Kwankwaso was a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Obi was a presidential running mate to Atiku Abubakar on the platform of the PDP in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper