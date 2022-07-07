Why Fuel Scarcity Will Persist In Abuja, Others – Federal Govt





The federal government has said the ongoing fuel scarcity will persist in Abuja and some major cities because marketers prefer to sell above the official pump price of N165 per litre.

The minister of state for petroleum resources, Tmipreye Silva, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, noted that selling above the official pump price obtains in the hard-hit towns.

FEC also approved a total sum of N2.449 billion for projects in the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Environment.

The minister of environment, Muhammed Abdullahi, who also briefed journalists after the meeting, said the Council awarded the contract for consultancy services and design of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration with an Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre at the sum of N449,250,040.50 (VAT inclusive).

He said the establishment of the centre which is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper