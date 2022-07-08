2 Policemen Arrested Over Phone Calls With Escaped Terrorists





Two policemen have been reportedly arrested over their possible complicity in the attack on the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday night during which 64 high-profile terrorists and more than 260 other hardened criminals were set free.

A reliable source within the nation’s intelligence and security circles confided in LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday that the two policemen were linked to the escaped terrorists following a telephone conversation between one of the policemen with escaped terrorists.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Two police operatives have been arrested after their communication with some of the escapees was intercepted.

“Two of the terrorists that escaped called a police investigation officer (IPO) in one of the stations and spoke to him in a compromising manner. They are now being investigated to know their level of complicity.”

According to him, the intercepted conversation between the investigating police…





Source: Leadership Newspaper