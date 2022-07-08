Angry Students Protest Killing Of Ondo Poly Student By Amotekun Corps





Aggrieved youths and students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, in their hundreds on Friday morning, protested in front of the state secretariat, Alagbaka, in Akure, over the killing of Folarera Ademola, an ND1 student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, allegedly by an operative of the Amotekun Corps.

The aggrieved youths blocked all the link roads around the secretariat’s main gate thereby disrupting human and vehicular movements.

The protesters, who defied the morning rains and marched to the Governor’s Office, dropped the corpse of the victim in front of the government’s office, while calling on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to fish out the killer Amotekun Corps.

The protesters also gave the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the said officer to the Nigeria Police Force for proper prosecution, take charge of the deceased’s burial, and compensate the family.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students’ Union President, Olorunda…





Source: Leadership Newspaper