Confluence Varsity Matriculates 220 Students





Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara Kogi State, has matriculated the second set of students numbering 220 for the 2021/2022 academic session yesterday, at the auditorium of the university.

The ceremony started at 10:25 a.m, with a long procession having the principal officers, the dean of faculties, directors and coordinators of different departments.

The registrar of CUSTECH, Osara, Ms. Olufunke Hudson who took charge of the matriculation proceedings also led the fresh students in taking the matriculation oath. She thereafter invited the vice chancellor, Prof Salawu Sadiku to present his speech.

Addressing the matriculating students and guests, Prof Salawu Sadiku said, “Today is special in your history as it marks the day you are fully admitted into the university system as undergraduate students.”

This day, according to Prof Sadiku, also will remain a memorable one that would be prominent in their biographies, submitting that “We…





Source: Leadership Newspaper