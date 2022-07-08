Fuel Crisis: Oil, Gas Suppliers Seek Forex Interventions, Tax Reviews





The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers’ Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has called for foreign exchange interventions as well as the review of tax policies, among others, to cushion the crippling effect of high cost of diesel on its members’ businesses.

National president of NOGASA, Benneth Korie, while reading the communique released at the organisation’s 2nd annual National Executive Council (NEC) and stakeholders meeting in Abuja, said the association has resolved to visit President Muhammadu Buhari was to seek his intervention in the growing crisis issues in the petroleum industry, which has resulted in acute scarcity of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

Recall that the association had earlier raised the alarm that 75 per cent of filling stations and businesses were on the verge of shutting down as diesel, which powers their operations, now’s sells for N850 a litre and has eroded any profit they could make.

While commending the federal government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper