Hajj 2022: 42,000 Nigerian Pilgrims, Others Converge On Mount Arafat





No fewer than one million Muslim pilgrims including a total of 42,000 from Nigeria, have converged on Mount Arafat for the 2022 Hajj rituals on Friday.

The pilgrims will spend the whole day on Mount Arafat as one of the high points of Hajj rituals before moving to Muzdalifah, where they will spend the night, and then return to Muna in continuation of the hajj exercise.

Standing on Arafat is an essential part of the Hajj because it is a site where all supplications by pilgrims are automatically accepted by Allah.

Pilgrims are expected to use the day for prayers for themselves, families, friends, communities, nations and the whole world.

The Hill of Arafat is also known as Jabal ar-Rahmah, meaning Mountain of Mercy.

On the ninth day of hajj, pilgrims leave Muna for Mount Arafat where they stand in contemplative vigil and pray and recite the Qur’an.

It was at the Mount Arafat that Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) gave his last sermon to the Muslims, who had accompanied him for the Hajj…





Source: Leadership Newspaper