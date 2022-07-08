JUST-IN: Tinubu Heads Back To Nigeria From France





The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is on his way back to the country from France.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the APC national leader travelled to France on June 27 for “important meetings”, according to his media office.

On Friday evening, Tinubu on his verified social media pages shared a video with the caption, “Heading home… #CityBoy.”

While in France, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, visited Tinubu in France.

Also, billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, paid a visit to Tinubu, afterwhich he prayed that the APC presidential candidate will emerge the President of Nigeria in 2023.

There were also reports that Tinubu met with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in Paris, but the report was refuted by Tinubu’s media handlers almost immediately.





Source: Leadership Newspaper